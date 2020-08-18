Jerry Lynn Taylor, 76 of Longmont, Colorado, Passed away August 12, 2020, after a long, brave battle with pancreatic cancer.Jerry was born January 17, 1944, in Denver. He was the second child of Clair and Bonnie Gagnebin. Jerry grew up on his family farm in Abbyville, Kansas; and in 1962 graduated from Fairfield North High School. He earned an Associate's Degree from Hutchinson Community College in 1965. He also attended Southern Illinois University. Jerry worked for the U.S. Government for 44years, beginning in St. Louis and then Olathe, Kansas. In 1974, Jerry moved to Longmont, Colorado to work for the FFA until his retirement. He held many positions with the FAA including a national trouble shooter for power systems. Jerry married Sandra Ragan September 1, 1986. He was an actice member of Westview Presbyterian Church in Longmont. He enjoyed working with the Round Pantry and H.O.P.E. Jerry loved traveling and cruising. He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Tom. Jerry is survived by his wife, Sandra, his daughter, Shelly Taylor Reid( Eric), a grandson Alec Reid, and a granddaughter, Tara Reid, two sisters, Bonnie( Gary) Hutchinson, Marti (Dave Abernathy) three brothers, Russ ( Shirley) Gagnebin, Glenn (Donna) Gagengin, Ron Gagnegin and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the Round Pantry at Westview Presbyterian Church.

