Kinkade Funeral Chapel
1235 Junction Ave
Sturgis, SD 57785
(605) 347-3336
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Joan Sylvia Lemmel, 80, of Cheyenne, WY, and formerly of Whitewood, SD, died Friday, November 29, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, December 5, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel with Pastor Harold Delbridge officiating. Burial will follow at Bear Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Dec. 4, 2019
