Joan was born April 4, 1934 to Charlie and Rachel Mather, the youngest of 3 daughters. She passed away at Longmont United Hospital at 86 years of age on September 28, 2020. She graduated from Longmont High School. She was stay at home mom until she went work for Health Real Estate Company. She became the office manager for 17 years for Weber Auto Body. Joan is survived by her husband Vernon Weber, 3 sons Brad, Randy, and Lane, 2 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, brother Ron Weber and wife Carol. She loved her family and was a wonderful wife and mother. She loved to sew and was an excellent seamstress. She will be greatly missed.A Graveside Service will be announced at a later date. Cremation has been entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory at 326 Terry Street in Longmont, CO, 80501.

