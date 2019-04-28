|
|
Joseph Campbell 90, of Lyons passed away April 23, 2019 at his home. He was born to Harry and Edna (Brown) Campbell on January 25, 1929 in Longmont. Joe was a veteran in the Air Force and proudly served his country. On July 21 st 1974 Joe married Dolores Jane Laber at Christ Congregational Church in Longmont. Joe lived in Lyons all of his life and was a Jr High and Sr High School Teacher. He attended Christ Congregational Church in Longmont with his wife Jane. He loved reading, walking and hiking in the mountains. He is survived by his wife Jane Campbell of Lyons; Numerous nieces and nephews and a host of many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Edna Hicks and Margaret Boyes. Gravesides services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 1 st 2019 at Lyons Cemetery. Donations may be made to the or Christ Congregational Church c/o Carroll-Lewellen Funeral Home, 503 Terry Street, Longmont, CO 80501
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 28, 2019