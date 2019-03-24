|
|
John Dale Baker, 83, passed away March 13, 2019 at his home in Longmont. He was born November 23, 1935 in Madill, OK to Fred Hines and Lula Jewel (Ables) Baker. John received a Bachelor of Science degree from Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, OK. On June 12, 1960 he married Marianne Leatherock in Perry, OK. They moved to Longmont in 1978 from Sylvania, OH. John was a computer engineer and systems analyst. In Colorado he worked for Storage Technology Corporation, Rocky Flats and Hewlett Packard. John was a Master Gardener through the Colorado State University Extension Office. He volunteered and coordinated the Boulder County Jail garden for many years. He loved and always had Collie dogs, often receiving them through the Rocky Mountain Collie and Sheltie Rescue. John enjoyed traveling. He was preceded in death by his wife Marianne in 1990, two brothers -- Paul Eugene Baker and Fred Wrandell Baker -- and his sister, Donne Nel (Green) Baker. John is survived by two sons, Neal Baker and Phil Baker, and a grandson, Luc Baker-Stahl. A private service to celebrate John's life will take place later. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 24, 2019