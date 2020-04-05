|
|
John D. Costello, age 94 of Longmont, Colorado passed away peacefully at the Brookdale Senior Living facility on March 13th, 2020 with loving family by his side. He was born in Kellogg MN on May 15th, 1925, the only child of John and Ethel (Martyn) Costello. John grew up in Wabasha and eventually moved to St. Paul where he met his wife, Esther Cape. They were happily married for 55 years. John proudly served his country in WWII as a tank gunner in the 1st Armored Div. He was a tool and die maker, working for Honeywell and IBM until his retirement in 1984. He is survived by his children, Gina, John (Maya), Andrea, Lisa, Scott (Lorrie), Daniel and grandchildren Max and Ava. He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther in 2008. A Celebration of Life is being planned and will include burial at Fort Logan Cemetery, Denver, Colorado. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.legacy.com
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 5, 2020