Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2313
John G. Wouters Obituary
John G. Wouters passed away September 3, 2019 at his home. He was 54 years old. John was born in Philadelphia, PA to Freerk (Fred) and Helen (Strother) Wouters. John spent his working life on ranches maintaining the land and animals throughout Northern Colorado and Wyoming. He also spent some years mining and working in quarries. He truly loved the wide open spaces of Colorado, the mountains, nature and animals, both wild and domesticated, being particularly fond of cats. He was also an avid reader with eclectic interests. He was very grateful for the friends he made and friends he worked for. John is survived by his mother, Helen; and his brothers, Bruce Wouters and Monty MacKenzie. At John's request, no services will be held. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Sept. 15, 2019
