John James Betts, Sr., 86 died June 13, 2019 at Mesa Vista of Boulder following a battle with Alzheimer's. At Johns request no services are scheduled. The family will hold a private memorial at a later date. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences. John worked for the government for 36 years. He retired from the FAA in September of 1988. John was preceded in death by his mother Lorene and father Ralph; his stepbrother and sister Fred Miller and Joyce Storm; and his beloved sons John, Jr., Mark and Michael. John is survived by his wife Marguerite; brother in law Jack McCain and step daughter Tae Eng (Alan); five grandchildren Amon Betts, Barbara Martinez (Eddie), Jamie Shaw, Marco Gonzales and Brandy Glasser (Craig); seven great grandchildren Jeneva, Julian, Jacob, Brystol Shaw, SeGoura, Ava Maria and Paxton Glasser; two great great grandchildren Lilly and Waylon Gonzales and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on June 16, 2019