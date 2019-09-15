|
John R. Larkin, of Longmont, passed away at ACCEL in Longmont on September 10, 2019. He was 86. John was born in Phillipsburg, Kansas to Archie and Lavond Larkin. His family moved to Longmont when John was a young boy where he lived his entire life. He graduated from Longmont High School and while attending LHS he met his high school sweetheart, Sue Lamb. They were married June 8, 1952 and were married for 67 years. John served in the US Air Force from 1952 to 1956. John was a real estate developer and builder in Longmont as well as owner of Norco Supply Company. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed traveling the US in his retirement. John is survived by his wife Beverly (Sue) Larkin, two daughters Connie S Larkin of Greeley and Valerie (Matt) Jennett of Longmont and his son Jim (Karma) Larkin of Commerce City. There are 5 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren also surviving. A private burial will take place at Longmont's Mountain View Cemetery. Share condolences at howemortuary.com
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Sept. 15, 2019