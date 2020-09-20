On Thursday, September 10, 2020, John Maher, beloved husband and father of two, passed away at the age of 64. John was born on August 20, 1956 in Newark, NJ to John and Geraldine Maher. He joined the Air Force in 1977, worked for IBM for 10 years, then joined Chamberlain Group as a steel buyer. On July 8, 1989, he married Evelyn Forshay. They raised two children together, Seán and Sheila. He was diagnosed with MS on November 1, 1993 and shortly after moved to Colorado. John was an avid music lover, a dedicated Left Hand Brewery member, and an active member of his church and in the community. He was known for his witty humor and his infectious smile. John was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, his two children, his sisters Elizabeth and Patricia, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel at 1 o'clock PM. Due to COVID-19, there will be limited seating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations be made to the National MS Society, www. nationalmssociety.org/ Donate. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.

