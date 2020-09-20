1/1
John Maher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Thursday, September 10, 2020, John Maher, beloved husband and father of two, passed away at the age of 64. John was born on August 20, 1956 in Newark, NJ to John and Geraldine Maher. He joined the Air Force in 1977, worked for IBM for 10 years, then joined Chamberlain Group as a steel buyer. On July 8, 1989, he married Evelyn Forshay. They raised two children together, Seán and Sheila. He was diagnosed with MS on November 1, 1993 and shortly after moved to Colorado. John was an avid music lover, a dedicated Left Hand Brewery member, and an active member of his church and in the community. He was known for his witty humor and his infectious smile. John was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, his two children, his sisters Elizabeth and Patricia, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel at 1 o'clock PM. Due to COVID-19, there will be limited seating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations be made to the National MS Society, www. nationalmssociety.org/ Donate. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2313
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ahlberg Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved