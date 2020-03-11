|
John Melvin Bailey was born in Mesa, Arizona to Melvin and Vera Bailey. John was a revered member of his community and family. He was known for his hard-working mentality through years of successfully owning KJ Builders. John was a U.S. Army Veteran, an avid fisherman, turkey hunter, and a man of many jokes. He is deeply missed. He is survived by his wife off 48 years Karen, sons Ronald (Karen) and Scott (Connie), grandchildren Morgan (Dave), Tyler, Hannah (Dom), Nathan (Sallie), and Jonathan, great-grandchildren Liliana, Grayson, Dominick, Jr., and Caroline, sisters Micky (Gordon), and Gayle, and many very special nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents, mother and father-in-law Joe and Ruth Davis, sisters Donna, Virginia, and brother Timothy. A memorial service will be held at 10:00am Friday March 13, 2020 at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Burial 3:00pm Friday March 13, 2020 at Peyton Cemetery in Peyton, CO. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 11, 2020