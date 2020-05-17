Passing peacefully at his home, John Richardson left this world on May 2, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. John was known for his wicked sense of humor, his kind spirit, and his generosity towards others. John never lacked for friends and was blessed to share the last 17 years of his life with Patsy Harlan, his significant other. John loved classic cars, particularly 1957 Nomads. He enjoyed attending air shows, looking at old trains, road trips, and fishing. John is survived by his significant other, Patsy Harlan, his sisters Jennifer Vanion and Julie Evans, and his brothers Jim Richardson and Jeff Richardson, along with several nieces and nephews. No memorial service will be held per his wishes. In lieu of flowers, we request that donations be made to Suncrest hospice in Loveland, in John's name. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send online condolences

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store