John Richardson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passing peacefully at his home, John Richardson left this world on May 2, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. John was known for his wicked sense of humor, his kind spirit, and his generosity towards others. John never lacked for friends and was blessed to share the last 17 years of his life with Patsy Harlan, his significant other. John loved classic cars, particularly 1957 Nomads. He enjoyed attending air shows, looking at old trains, road trips, and fishing. John is survived by his significant other, Patsy Harlan, his sisters Jennifer Vanion and Julie Evans, and his brothers Jim Richardson and Jeff Richardson, along with several nieces and nephews. No memorial service will be held per his wishes. In lieu of flowers, we request that donations be made to Suncrest hospice in Loveland, in John's name. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send online condolences

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bohlender Funeral Chapel
121 W. Olive Street
Fort Collins, CO 80524
(970) 482-4244
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved