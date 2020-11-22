John Stuart Hinman, M.D., 87, passed away from cancer, November 14th, 2020, at TRU Community Care Hospice at Longmont United Hospital. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Lona Rae, his parents, and his brother, Arthur Hinman. John was born on April 9th, 1933 in Newman Grove, NE to Albert and Gladys (Johnson) Hinman, where he helped with the family farm and played on the basketball team. John graduated from Wayne State Teachers College, where he was an integral member of the debate team. He went on to attend The University of Nebraska Medical School. John met the love of his life, Lona Rae Johnson, while they both were working at the Omaha Methodist Hospital. They married on August 18th, 1957 in Lincoln, NE, and spent 62 years of bliss together. After graduating from medical school, John served proudly with the Navy Medical Corps, first in Bremerton, WA, where John completed his internship with the U.S. Navy, followed by a tour with the Marines at Camp Pendleton, CA. In 1962 they moved to Longmont where John began his private practice of Family Medicine, where Lona Rae served as the nurse. In Longmont, they raised three wonderful children, Mark, Tim, and Heather. John loved practicing medicine and giving personalized care to all his patients. When he began his practice, Longmont was a small town where house calls were common, allowing John to form an even closer bond with the community. John practiced medicine for 36 years, and in 1993 his son Mark, joined the practice, transforming the practice into Hinman Family Medicine. John retired in 1997 but maintained his close ties with the community. To this day, his former patients still fondly recall the care he provided them. John had many passions and interests. He and Lona Rae loved to travel, forming many special memories of the family trips they took to Hawaii, Steamboat Springs, CO, and historical trips to the east coast. When grandchildren arrived, these trips grew to include reunions at Disney World. John was an avid sportsman, with a special place for tennis. He loved to watch his children compete throughout their high-school and college careers. In later years, he enjoyed watching his grandchildren compete in various sports and school activities. John had a passion for writing and had written several books. His books chronicled his experiences, as well as his philosophies. He never quit learning, was a prolific reader, and could often be found listening to a lecture series or classical music. He will always be remembered for his positive outlook on life. John is survived by his children; Mark (Ann) Hinman of Longmont, Tim (Barb) Hinman of Temecula, CA, and Heather (Craig) Macari of Woodland Park, CO, grandchildren; Michelle (Matt) Stula, Jenny (Peter) McLellan, Kimmy Hinman, Sam Hinman, Albert (Shelby) Hinman, Harry Hinman, Rebecca (Vinny) Babauta, Thomas Macari, great-granddaughters; Katie and Adelyn Stula, Molly McLellan, sister-in-law Delpha Hinman, and his nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at TRU Community Care Hospice and Longmont United Hospital for their skilled and compassionate care for John. Due to covid-19 restrictions, the family will have a private Celebration of Life for John at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to TRU Community Care in care of Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.

