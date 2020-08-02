Johnnie Davis

Passed peacefully on Wednesday, July29 (@ 1:15 PM) after a long illness. She is survived by her three sons (Tedd, Tony, and Fred), six grandchildren (Ian, Trevor, Nicole, Aaron, Cea, and Te) and one great granddaughter (Zoey Purchase). As a loving and devoted mother, she considered the raising and supporting three scholarship athlete sons through college and into successful professional careers her greatest achievement. She was born in GriffinWarm Springs Georgia in 1932. As a strong willed an intelligent African American girl born in the depression era Deep South, she was determined at an early age to go to college. However,in the Depression era segregated Deep South, she had to pay her own expenses to take a bus to a high school that admitted African-Americans. She supported her educational goals by working throughout her adolescence, including working and saving money for two years two years prior to attending Tennessee State University. She earned a B.A. in Education in 1954. She was an educator for more than 30 years. Prior to retirement she taught in California, Colorado Springs, and Longmont. In Longmont's St. Vrain School District, Johnnie was the first and often the district's only African-American teach. She taught two kindergarten classes a day until she was seventy years old. A faithful member of Second Baptist Church in Boulder, Colorado Johnnie is credited with starting Second Baptists's children's church. It continues to thrive today. She also sung in the church choir. She was known to the church members as "Mother Davis". Described by those that love and admire her as captivating, inspiring, strong willed, independent and intelligent, Johnnie personified a person of high moral values. Her life pays tribute to knowing the importance of family and friends. Proud and determined,she was a radiant exam ple of strength and resilience, she was a two time cancer survivor. In 2008, she was honored as a "Living Legend" by a Denver Metro based African-American women's organization.

