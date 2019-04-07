|
Jon Roger Wamhoff, 79, K0BZ, of Longmont, CO passed away January 7, 2019 at Longmont United Hospital. He was born December 1, 1939 in Ellsworth, Kansas to Chris and Lillian (Horejsi) Wamhoff. Jon served in the United States Navy as a radio and fire control technician from 1957 to 1960. He was honorably discharged as a Petty Officer Second Class. He began his working career at a radio station in Salina, KS where he was a technician, engineer and even part time D.J. He moved to Boulder, CO in 1968 and worked as an engineer at Ball Aerospace, Bio Feedback Systems and Valley Lab. He moved to Longmont in 1991. Jon had a wide range of interests and enjoyments including boating and sailing; flying RC (radio control) airplanes, Ham Radio, general electronics, motorcycle riding, fishing, camping and trips to Lake McConaughey. He was buried in his family's gravesite in Ellsworth, Kansas.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 7, 2019