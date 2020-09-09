Joseph Anthony Erger, 79, of Longmont, CO passed away September 1, 2020 in Northglenn, CO. He was born August 7, 1941 in Brighton, CO to parents Alma and Anthony Erger. Joe graduated from Fairview High School in Boulder, CO and went on to serve in the Colorado National Guard. He enjoyed working in Real Estate and also loved automobiles, trains, the Bible and praying in the spirit. Joe was an attentive, caring, funny, loving and spiritual dad. He loved his children unconditionally and accepted them for who they were. Your family will miss you until they "see you on the other side." Joe is survived by his daughter, Jackie Erger and son, Eric Erger as well as grandchildren, Tristen Finch and Liberty Erger. He is also survived by his brother, Dave Erger and sisters, Mary Lou Gillham and Elaine Lousberg. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Eugene and Robert Erger. A memorial service will be held at New Creation Church in Longmont Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Dignity Hospice of Colorado, 400 E. 84th Avenue W-202, Thornton, CO 80229 or Crossroads Senior Living (Employee Fund), 451 Malley Drive, Nothglenn, CO 80223.

