1/
Joseph Anthony Erger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Anthony Erger, 79, of Longmont, CO passed away September 1, 2020 in Northglenn, CO. He was born August 7, 1941 in Brighton, CO to parents Alma and Anthony Erger. Joe graduated from Fairview High School in Boulder, CO and went on to serve in the Colorado National Guard. He enjoyed working in Real Estate and also loved automobiles, trains, the Bible and praying in the spirit. Joe was an attentive, caring, funny, loving and spiritual dad. He loved his children unconditionally and accepted them for who they were. Your family will miss you until they "see you on the other side." Joe is survived by his daughter, Jackie Erger and son, Eric Erger as well as grandchildren, Tristen Finch and Liberty Erger. He is also survived by his brother, Dave Erger and sisters, Mary Lou Gillham and Elaine Lousberg. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Eugene and Robert Erger. A memorial service will be held at New Creation Church in Longmont Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Dignity Hospice of Colorado, 400 E. 84th Avenue W-202, Thornton, CO 80229 or Crossroads Senior Living (Employee Fund), 451 Malley Drive, Nothglenn, CO 80223.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved