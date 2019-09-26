|
Joseph Paul Boberschmidt died peacefully at his home on September 24, 2019 in Longmont, CO. He was born May 5, 1931, in St. Louis, MO and spent his formative years in Madison, WI. He was the oldest of six children and attended Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and school, attended high school at Price College in Amarillo, TX, and graduated from St. Mary's College in Winona, MN, with a degree in Economics He married the love of his life, Annie, shortly after college and was immediately conscripted into the Navy. Spending the first years in Hawaii aboard the USS Radford DDE 446 Destroyer Escort as a Lieutenant j.g., Joe fulfilled his military service and returned to Madison where he spent many years working in the family tire business. In 1978 the family moved to Longmont where they still reside in the same house. Joe spent many years working on family farms including his family's farm in Albuquerque, NM, operating his own hog farm in Barneveld, Wisconsin and ultimately working for his brother-in-law's cutting horse ranch in Longmont. When not on the farm Joe enjoyed quiet time watching any and all sports programs while keeping tabs on and praying for the ever-growing brood of grandchildren. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, William Roy and Elizabeth (McMahon) Boberschmidt, siblings Anne, David and Phil, and nephews Christohper and Steven. He is survived by siblings, Mary and Mike (Nancy), and his wife of 64 years, Annie (Holmes), along with their ten children: Cathy, Joe (Jan), Beth (Tom), Nancy (Greg), Mary (Warren), Lisa (Brad), Tisha (Kurt), Bill, John, and Jimmer (Shelley). And twenty-three grandchildren: Joey, Molly (Jerad), Sarah, Brian, Connor, Keegan, Nicholas, John, Eric, Kelsey, Scout, Allie, Nate (Jordan), Amy (Garrett), Luke, Joe, Kyrie, Haley, Hunter, Jane, Leo, Chester, James and great-grandchildren Mora, Avery, Burke, and Benjamin. There will be a recitation of the holy rosary at 6 pm, Thursday, September 26th at Howe Mortuary. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 3 pm Friday, September 27th at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Donations in his memory may be made to Longmont Meals on Wheels at longmontmeals.org or to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at johnthebaptist.org. The family wishes to thank Halcyon Hospice, particularly Vanessa and Janet, for their outstanding care during this difficult time. "NOW GO PLAY IN TRAFFIC"! Share condolences at howemortuary.com
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Sept. 26, 2019