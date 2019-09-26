Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howe Mortuary, Inc.
439 Coffman Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2434
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Howe Mortuary, Inc.
439 Coffman Street
Longmont, CO 80501
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Boberschmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Boberschmidt


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Boberschmidt Obituary
Joseph Paul Boberschmidt died peacefully at his home on September 24, 2019 in Longmont, CO. He was born May 5, 1931, in St. Louis, MO and spent his formative years in Madison, WI. He was the oldest of six children and attended Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and school, attended high school at Price College in Amarillo, TX, and graduated from St. Mary's College in Winona, MN, with a degree in Economics He married the love of his life, Annie, shortly after college and was immediately conscripted into the Navy. Spending the first years in Hawaii aboard the USS Radford DDE 446 Destroyer Escort as a Lieutenant j.g., Joe fulfilled his military service and returned to Madison where he spent many years working in the family tire business. In 1978 the family moved to Longmont where they still reside in the same house. Joe spent many years working on family farms including his family's farm in Albuquerque, NM, operating his own hog farm in Barneveld, Wisconsin and ultimately working for his brother-in-law's cutting horse ranch in Longmont. When not on the farm Joe enjoyed quiet time watching any and all sports programs while keeping tabs on and praying for the ever-growing brood of grandchildren. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, William Roy and Elizabeth (McMahon) Boberschmidt, siblings Anne, David and Phil, and nephews Christohper and Steven. He is survived by siblings, Mary and Mike (Nancy), and his wife of 64 years, Annie (Holmes), along with their ten children: Cathy, Joe (Jan), Beth (Tom), Nancy (Greg), Mary (Warren), Lisa (Brad), Tisha (Kurt), Bill, John, and Jimmer (Shelley). And twenty-three grandchildren: Joey, Molly (Jerad), Sarah, Brian, Connor, Keegan, Nicholas, John, Eric, Kelsey, Scout, Allie, Nate (Jordan), Amy (Garrett), Luke, Joe, Kyrie, Haley, Hunter, Jane, Leo, Chester, James and great-grandchildren Mora, Avery, Burke, and Benjamin. There will be a recitation of the holy rosary at 6 pm, Thursday, September 26th at Howe Mortuary. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 3 pm Friday, September 27th at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Donations in his memory may be made to Longmont Meals on Wheels at longmontmeals.org or to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at johnthebaptist.org. The family wishes to thank Halcyon Hospice, particularly Vanessa and Janet, for their outstanding care during this difficult time. "NOW GO PLAY IN TRAFFIC"! Share condolences at howemortuary.com
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now