Joseph John Rutledge (Papa Joe), born at home July 10, 1932 in New Orleans, LA, went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 24, 2020 in Kerrville, TX. His parents were Thelma Campbell Rutledge and John Rutledge. He was raised by his mother and aunt Winnie Campbell, who have both preceded him in death. Joe was a bright only child with 50+ cousins throughout Louisiana. Graduating from Jesuit High School, Joe received a full scholarship to LSU with plans of becoming a doctor. After attending LSU for two years, Joe joined the U.S. Army and served honorably as a medic from 1952-1954. His service led to hearing loss that affected him for the rest of his life. After the war, Joe returned to LSU earning his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. He then went on to work for several top pharmaceutical companies as a drug representative. In 1954, Joe married his "Southern Belle" Jenny Smith. They had three children, Michael Rutledge, M.D., Mona Watkins, and Judy Heaton. They raised their family in Oklahoma, Texas, and Colorado. After 38 years of marriage, Jenny passed away. In 1992, Joe married Bonnie Womack and inherited her six children, Myra Blackburn, Tron Womack, Shalin Kastler, Lach Womack, Trachell Dunn and Leandra Womack. Joe and Bonnie lived in Longmont, CO as a dynamic real estate team selling farm and ranch properties for 14 years. Wanting to be closer to Bonnie's sisters, they moved to Hurricane, UT in 2006, where Joe enjoyed many hours playing cards and cracking jokes with his brother-in-law Manny Bustamonte. The move to Hurricane is where Joe pursued his passion of spreading the word of God by joining the Gideons in 2007. He immensely enjoyed visiting different area churches where he made lifelong friends and touched the lives of people wherever he went. In 2018, Joe was diagnosed with a rare lung disease. In 2020, Joe and Bonnie decided to move to Kerrville, TX and hoped the lower elevation would make it easier for him to breath. Unfortunately, Joe contracted the Covid-19 virus that took his life soon after the move. Joe was a loving father, husband, and friend. In addition to his wife Bonnie and 10 children, he is survived by 12 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 3 daughters-in-law, 3 sons-in-law, 3 sisters-in-law, 2 brothers-in-law and hundreds of lifelong friends throughout the United States. Joe also loved playing golf and watching football. One of his favorite past times was sitting and watching LSU, the New Orleans Saints, or the Denver Broncos with his loving wife, Bonnie. Joe was a true "road warrior" and anyone who got in a vehicle with him, never forgot the trip. Joe told the best tall tells and always had a positive outlook on life. His generous nature and kindness will be whole heartedly missed. Rest in peace Papa Joe. Graveside services will be held at 1 PM, Friday, December 4, 2020 at Center Point Cemetery in Center Point, TX, officiated by Pastor Keith Shelley. If your heart moves you, please send donations to: Gideons International, c/o Larry Duffy, 39 North Valley View Dr. #45, Saint George, UT 84770-5188. Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the "Send Condolences" link. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.

