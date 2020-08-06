1/1
Josephine Mosnik
Josephine "Josie" Mary Mosnik (Stanich), age 93 of Longmont Colorado, died serenely at her daughter's home on July 31, 2020. The family will be receiving family and friends on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 4:30-5:00 p.m. with Catholic Rosary at 5:00 p.m. at Carroll-Lewellen Funeral Home, 503 Terry Street, Longmont. This venue can host up to 50 people. There will be a Funeral Mass on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 323 Collyer St., Longmont, with internment immediately after at Mountain View Cemetery. There is space for 22 family groups (families must group together and keep distance from other families due to COVID-19 rules). Due to COVID-19, please text or call Laura at (303) 681-7555 to tell her which service you prefer to attend. For more information please go to www.carroll-lewellen.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
04:30 - 05:00 PM
Carroll-Lewellen Funeral Home
AUG
11
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
AUG
11
Interment
Mountain View Cemetery
