Josephine (Josie) Villegas passed away on July 20, 2020. Born on March 3, 1936 to George and Trina Martinez, Josie is now reunited in spirit with her husband Joseph Phillip Villegas and her son Gregory Villegas. Orphaned at a young age, Josie learned early on to overcome obstacles. She went on to live a long and fruitful life that touched family and friends alike. This diminutive woman broke barriers by becoming one of the first female police officers for the City of Lafayette in the early 70s. She is survived by her daughters: Teresa Glen and Margie Benedict: and her son Joseph Villegas. In addition, Josephine is remembered and loved by her 7 grandchildren: James Glen, Joel Glen, Jenelle Glen, Noah Benedict, Zoe Benedict, Nicholas Villegas and Rachel Villegas. Born into to a large family, and accepted into another large family by marriage, "Auntie Josie" is beloved and remembered by all the many members of the Martinez and Villegas Families. She will be missed.Due to the recent health concerns, burial services will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation, in her memory, to a favorite charity
that assists the poor or disadvantaged.