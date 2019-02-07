|
|
Joshua Duncan Ballard Garritt (Duncan), first-born of Peter and Cindy Garritt. Born 11 weeks premature at Rose Medical Center, Denver Colorado on April 19, 1995. He was only 2.2 pounds at birth and was kept in the NICU for twelve weeks. Duncan attended Lafayette Elementary School and Mead High School. He also attended Community Advantage Day Program for a year until his family relocated to Lakeland, Florida in 2017. He also attended the Boulder Valley Church of Christ and LifeBridge Christian Church with his family. In Florida, he enjoyed spending time with his family, taking advantage of the seasonally mild weather and the many attractions. He passed away unexpectedly on January, 31 2019 at home after a brief illness. His survivors include his father, Peter T. Garritt, his mother Cynthia C. Garritt, his sister, Lydia C. Garritt, and an aunt, Patricia Rhodes, all of Lakeland, Florida. He is also survived by his aunt, Nancy L. Garritt of Frederick, Md. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Owen T. Garritt. All who knew Duncan were blessed by his sweet demeanor and great smile. His passions were Pixar movies, playing with his friends and family, eating at Cracker Barrel and noisy toys. There will be a Memorial Service at Grace Church Sandstone, 2950 Colorful Ave., Longmont CO 80504 at 10:30 on February 9, 2019 to which all are welcome to attend.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 7, 2019