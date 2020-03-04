|
Joyce Marie Ward, of Longmont, Colorado, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on February 29, 2020, at the age of 73 years. Joyce was born on June 30, 1946, in LeMars, IA, the first of eleven children to Elmer and Bonnie (Tritz) Gerken. She graduated from Cathedral High School (Denver) in 1964 and received a registered nursing degree from St. Joseph's School of Nursing (Sioux City, IA) in 1967. Joyce married (Maurice) Michael "Mike" Ward on December 30, 1967, at St. James Catholic Church in Denver, CO. The couple moved to Tacoma, WA, where Joyce accepted her first nursing job and Mike was stationed with the United States Air Force. In 1969, Mike was deployed to Southeast Asia and Joyce moved back to Denver to be closer to family and work as a nurse at Mercy Hospital. In June 1970, the couple relocated to Great Falls, MT, for a year while Joyce continued her nursing career. In 1971, they came back to Colorado where Joyce returned to Mercy Hospital in Denver. In 1974, Mike and Joyce decided to settle their family in the Longmont area where Joyce worked at Longmont United Hospital and Boulder Community Hospital as a labor and delivery nurse. It was during the later years of her nursing career, as she began to spend more time at home, when she decided to operate an in-home daycare for a few years as well. After 21 years of working as a nurse in the Longmont-Boulder area, Joyce decided to retire from nursing in 1995. Eventually, Joyce would become a full-time Grandma and devoted the majority of her time babysitting her grandchildren. In February 2005, at the age of 58, Joyce and Mike decided to venture into entrepreneurship. They formed Ward Electric Company, Inc., an electrical contracting company, and operated out of one of the spare bedrooms in their home. In 2012, two of their sons acquired Ward Electric and continue to run the operations under the same family values that Joyce insisted upon when she first established the company with her husband. Joyce was devoted to her Catholic faith. She was a long-time parish member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. She loved to pray the Rosary, sing hymnal music, and dedicate daily time to prayer. Next to her love of faith, was her adoration for her family. She adored spending time with her children and grandchildren by hosting family dinners, watching sporting events, and celebrating birthdays. She loved to sew and sing along to the Beach Boys. She enjoyed the summer lake days and driving the boat. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who was proud of her faith and family. Her strength, compassion, and generous heart will be missed by so many. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years and seven children: Dr. Daniel (Catherine) Ward, Steven (Kendra) Ward, James (Cheryl) Ward, David (Jodi) Ward, Mark (Megan) Ward, Monica Ward, and Matthew (Melissa) Ward. She was a loving Grandma to 20 grandchildren: Caitlyn, Kevin, Nathan, Amanda, Ashley, Annie, Kody, Konnor, Hagan, Loralee, Ethan, Brendan, Makayla, Gracie, Beckham, Bode, Kaden, Kristian, Mattie and Baby Ward (due in June). Joyce is also survived by her 10 siblings and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 2:00 P.M. - 6:30 P.M. at Howe Mortuary & Crematory, 439 Coffman St., Longmont, CO 80501. Rosary service will begin at 6:30 P.M. The funeral Mass service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 9:30 A.M. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 323 Collyer St., Longmont, CO 80501. Interment will immediately follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Longmont, with a reception to follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic School Gymnasium, 350 Emery St., Longmont, CO 80501. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic School, 350 Emery Street, Longmont, CO 80501.
Published in Longmont Times-Call from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020