Juanita (Alvarado) Cano was called home on Feb. 21, 2019. She was born Dec. 30, 1955 in Ft. Morgan, CO to Abraham and Guadalupe Alvarado. She was raised in Roggen, CO. Juanita met and later married Manuel Cano where they made their home in Longmont. To this union their three sons were born. Her sons were her pride and joy. She was an extremely hard worker and helped provide for her home and family. She was a very caring, loving and giving woman. She had a heart of gold. Her home was open to all. She loved cooking and sharing her food with many. Her hobbies included cooking, crafting, playing bingo and the slots. She loved sewing and gifted her blankets to many. She loved hosting BBQ's and family gatherings in her home. She could master anything she took on. Juanita is survived by her loving husband Manuel, sons Manny (Amy), Tony (Sarah) and Marcus Cano. Her precious grandchildren Ava Marie and Uriah Edward Cano, all of Longmont. Her brothers Abe (Judy), Carlos (Aurora), Rick (Barb) Alvarado. Sisters Irma (Brad) Peterson, Maria, Gina, and Sylvia Alvarado. Mother-in-law Antonia Ramirez Cano. Brothers-in-law Abel, Daniel, Rigoberto, Ramon, Martin, Jose, Treneida Cano. Sisters-in-law Raquel, Guadalupe and Arcelia Cano. Various Aunts and Uncles, and many Cousins, Nieces and Nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her father-in-law Gonzalo Cano, and a sister-in-law Alventina Cano. Visitation Information Thursday, February 28th, 2019 6:00pm - 9:00pm at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel, 326 Terry St, Longmont, CO 80501. Rosary Prayers will be said at 07:00pm. Funeral Service Friday, March 1st 2019, 10:00am St. John the Baptist Church, 323 Collyer St, Longmont, CO Burial to follow at Sacred Heart of the Plains, 38044 CR 16, Roggen, CO. Reception Information Friday, March 1st 2019 04:00pm - 07:00pm at 17th Avenue Place Event Center, 478 17th Ave, Longmont, CO 80501
