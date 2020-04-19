|
|
Judy Carrico died April 12, 2020 in Longmont, CO. She was 79 years old. She was born May 31, 1940 in Ocheyedan, IA to Irvin Bergman and Vera (Donnenwerth) Bergman. She graduated from Harris High School in 1958. She graduated from St. Olaf College in 1962 with a degree in Home Economics. She married Mark Carrico on August 21, 1965 in Ocheyedan, IA, and came to Longmont from Sioux Falls, SD in 1973. Judy is survived by her husband, Mark Carrico, her children Ann (Bob) Wiley, Joel (Pia) Carrico, her sister Mary Bergman and grandchildren Noah, Ossi and Mira Carrico and Abbey Wiley. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews that she was close to. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers Jerry and John. Judy began her career after college as a high school Home Economics teacher. She was a proud alumni of St. Olaf College and talked about it often. In her last teaching job in Le Sueur, Minnesota, she met her husband Mark who taught with her. When she and Mark married and started a family, she transitioned her creativity and passion for creating beautiful things into a successful craft business that lasted several decades. In addition to award winning quilts, vests, ornaments and handmade holiday goods, Judy was most known as being a creator of bunnies and bears that brought joy to thousands of lives. Anybody who knew Judy over the years likely has something she made that they can associate with a major event in their lives. Judy took pride in taking care of her family at home. Every meal was home cooked and made with love. Her Christmas candies were especially known and requested by many each year. Judy was so proud of her children Ann and Joel, and her grandchildren and loved to share their lives and successes with friends. She had an endless supply of patience and love for everyone she knew. She was proud of her extended family and her Iowa heritage. Judy cherished the farm she grew up on and co-managed it with her sister Mary until her own death. In addition to being known for her creative skills, Judy was also known for her sense of humor and wit. She had an arsenal of corny jokes - some questionable, all funny. Her greatest hope would be that nobody she knows will ever have a glass of Pinot Noir without thinking of her. Judy was loved by many, and the joy and beauty she brought into so many lives will be forever remembered by us all. Judy's family would like to especially thank her companion Sue for the loving care and friendship that she faithfully provided in the last years of Judy's life. Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, or Longmont Interfaith Quilters in memory of Judy Carrico. Memorial service and a celebration of her life will be announced at a later date when her family and friends can gather. Arrangements will be made by Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 19, 2020