Judith Diane (Judi) Springsteel, passed away at her home in Broomfield on February 20, 2020 after a long illness. She was 77. Judi, a 5th generation Coloradan, was born on August 28, 1942 in Longmont to Lee and Alberta (Knaus) Forsyth. She grew up on the family farm west of Niwot, and called Niwot home for 75 years. In her youth she was active in the Rainbow Girls and 4-H, where she showed her Brown Swiss cow, Buttercup. She graduated from Longmont High School in 1960. Judi and her brothers also competed in stock car drag racing. She took several 1st place trophies racing her 1964 Chevelle. After high school, Judi had various jobs in the Longmont/Boulder area. She worked as a carhop at the original A&W on Main St. and at Western Cutlery to name a few. It was at the latter where she met Gary Springsteel; the couple married in 1967 and had one daughter, Robin. They were later divorced. Starting in 1977, Judi delivered newspapers for many front range publications. She retired in 2016 after delivering papers for 39 years. She was also the secretary/treasurer and ditch rider for the Holland Ditch from the late 90s until 2018. Judi enjoyed attending Rod Stewart and Tina Turner concerts, going to Estes Park, having lunch with friends, and spending time with her grandson, Randy. She also loved to eat out and watch TV. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Albert (Bud) and Steve Forsyth. Judi is survived by her daughter Robin (Albert) Sinclair of Broomfield; grandson Randy Creager of Thornton; former son-in-law Tom Creager of Thornton; sister-in-law Judy Forsyth of Golden; Tosh, her yellow tabby cat and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Elevation Hospice. Your kindness and compassion helped make her journey and that of her family loving and peaceful. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Judi's memory can be made to the Longmont Humane Society (www.longmonthumane.org), Humane Society of Boulder Valley (www.boulderhumane.org), or Best Friends Animal Sanctuary (https://bestfriends.org). A Memorial Open House celebrating Judi's life will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 11 am-2 pm at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel, 326 Terry St, Longmont. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com for full obituary.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 15, 2020