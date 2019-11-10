|
Judith Evelyn Yoder, primarily known as Evelyn Yoder passed from this Earth October 26, 2019 peacefully in her sleep. She was born in Winnetka, IL on February 14th, 1939. She was affectionately known to her family as the world's biggest Valentine. Evelyn loved many things, and over the span of her life, she was known for handmade doll furniture, homemade candy and lollipops. She enjoyed drawing Christmas cards to tell the story of the year. Her great love in life was her husband, and antique Christmas ornaments and decorations. In that pursuit, she was a well-loved and respected member of the Golden Glow of Christmas Past. She was also known for her humor and sharp wit. She is preceded in death by her husband, John. She is survived by her sons, Matthew and Chris;, daughters-in-law Christi and Amy,; and grandchildren Anna and Ethan Yoder, all of Colorado. Memorial service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2 PM at United Church of Christ, Longmont, CO. Donations to OUR Center of Longmont are appreciated in lieu of flowers. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019