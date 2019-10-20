Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2313
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
12:30 PM
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Callahan House
312 Terry St.
Longmont, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Cook


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Cook Obituary
Judy Elaine Halling Cook, 77, passed away October 16, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Cook was born August 12, 1942 in Reno, Nevada to Owen Willis Halling and Olga Eola Walker Halling. Her family settled in Pocatello, Idaho. She married her high school sweetheart, ElRoy Delbert Cook on June 7, 1963. They lived in Utah and California before settling in Colorado in 1969. Judy loved to travel with her husband around the US and Europe. She and her husband also maintained an antique business for many years. She was a devoted mother to her three daughters and a loving grandmother to her 9 grandchildren and great-granddaughter. She was a gifted artist, mastering many arts including painting, embroidery, yarn arts, needle arts, beading and quilting. She shared her talents, teaching quilting classes in the Longmont and Berthoud areas for many years. Judy served her community as a volunteer at the Berthoud Public Library, Berthoud Living Center and Longmont United Hospital. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Richard Halling. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, ElRoy Delbert Cook; 3 daughters, Camille Watt, Kayleen Stratton, and Jenny Dunn; their spouses; 9 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild. Please visit www.ahlberg funeralchapel.com for further service information and full obituary. Viewing Monday, October 21, 2019 from 5:00-7:00pm at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel, 326 Terry Street, Longmont CO 80501. Funeral Services Tuesday, Oct 22, 2019 at 12:30pm at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel followed by interment at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Erie, CO. An open house Celebration of Life will be held October 22, 2019 from 4:00-6:00pm at Callahan House, 312 Terry St. Longmont CO 80501.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now