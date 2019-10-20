|
|
Judy Elaine Halling Cook, 77, passed away October 16, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Cook was born August 12, 1942 in Reno, Nevada to Owen Willis Halling and Olga Eola Walker Halling. Her family settled in Pocatello, Idaho. She married her high school sweetheart, ElRoy Delbert Cook on June 7, 1963. They lived in Utah and California before settling in Colorado in 1969. Judy loved to travel with her husband around the US and Europe. She and her husband also maintained an antique business for many years. She was a devoted mother to her three daughters and a loving grandmother to her 9 grandchildren and great-granddaughter. She was a gifted artist, mastering many arts including painting, embroidery, yarn arts, needle arts, beading and quilting. She shared her talents, teaching quilting classes in the Longmont and Berthoud areas for many years. Judy served her community as a volunteer at the Berthoud Public Library, Berthoud Living Center and Longmont United Hospital. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Richard Halling. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, ElRoy Delbert Cook; 3 daughters, Camille Watt, Kayleen Stratton, and Jenny Dunn; their spouses; 9 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild. Please visit www.ahlberg funeralchapel.com for further service information and full obituary. Viewing Monday, October 21, 2019 from 5:00-7:00pm at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel, 326 Terry Street, Longmont CO 80501. Funeral Services Tuesday, Oct 22, 2019 at 12:30pm at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel followed by interment at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Erie, CO. An open house Celebration of Life will be held October 22, 2019 from 4:00-6:00pm at Callahan House, 312 Terry St. Longmont CO 80501.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Oct. 20, 2019