|
|
Judy Lee Gould, of Longmont, died Friday at Bonell Good Samaritan in Greeley. She was 74 years old. She was born on Dec. 17, 1945, in Longmont to Walter and Margaret McCormick. She was married on April 2, 1966 in Niwot to James L. Gould. In 2006, Judy retired after 30 years with the St. Vrain Valley School District after having spent the last 27 years at Niwot Elementary. She lived in Longmont her entire life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Gould. She is survived by her sister, Mimi Grant of Great Falls, Montana; her children, Todd Gould, Kim Sterkel and son-in law Doug Sterkel; and four wonderful grandchildren; Ryan, Piper, Jessica and Benjamin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25 at Howe Mortuary, 439 Coffman St. in Longmont. There will be a reception immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Judy Gould Memorial Fund in care of Howe Mortuary to benefit the TLC Learning Center in Longmont.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Jan. 24, 2020