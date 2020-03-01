|
Judith (Judy) K. Whitmer of Longmont, passed away February 21, 2020 at Lifecare Center in Longmont, CO. She was brought into this world on February 17, 1944, to Frank and Carmen (Chandler) Johnson in Longmont, CO. On October 25, 1962 she married Donald Whitmer. She was a longtime homemaker and worked for the Longmont Daily Times Call for over 20 years. She loved the Colorado mountains and going to the theatre. Judy is survived by her husband of 57 years, Don, her son Rick of Centennial, CO, daughter Erin and husband Steve of Berthoud, CO, granddaughters, Kaylee Yakel of Denver, CO, and Jacki Murray and husband Matt of Evans, CO. Cremation was entrusted to Howe Mortuary. Services will be held on Wednesday, March 4th, at 10am at Howe Mortuary. A private burial will be held afterwards. Memorial contributions can be made to the .
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 1, 2020