Julie Ann Levernier, 51 of Lyons, passed away suddenly on March 25, 2019. Julie was born May 22, 1967 in Longmont Colorado to James and Joyce (Teller) Levernier. She was a true Colorado native, growing up in Pinewood Springs and Lyons. Julie graduated from Estes Park High School in 1985 and attended CCD Red Rocks. She worked for the town of Lyons in Public works from 1985-1997, and in Eco Resources from 1998-2005. In 2005, Julie began working for the City of Westminster and became the Lead Plant Operator. On December 4, 2013, Julie married her longtime partner, Tammi Self in Estes Park, CO. Julie was truly a selfless person, always there to lend a hand to whomever was in need; a neighbor, friend or family member. She loved riding horses, camping, fishing and hiking. She was also an avid animal lover, taking in rescues whenever she could. She was a gifted mechanic and carpenter who worked hard to build the house she and her family lived in. Julie was much loved by children. She was truly a kid at heart, and kids seemed to know that about her. Above all else, Julie was a devoted mother. Raising her daughter, Jasiah, was the most important aspect in her life. She loved every moment, from the day to day activities to supporting her daughter as she grew and performed as a competitive dancer. She is preceded in death by her grandparents. Julie is survived by her loving wife, Tammi Self, her beloved daughter, Jasiah Levernier, her parents; James "Jim" (Marcia) Levernier of Longmont and Joyce (Frank) Huffman of Drake, a brother, Jeff (Kayleen) Levernier of Loveland and several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. A celebration of life will be held 10:00a.m., Saturday April 13 at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to JASIAH LEVERNIER, Rawlins National Bank, PO Box 6646, Longmont, CO 80501. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 7, 2019