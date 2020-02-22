|
|
Karen Bentley, beloved wife of Rex, passed away Monday evening after a long illness. We will miss her fun-loving spirit, compassion for others and zany sense of humor. We look forward to seeing her again in heaven where we believe she is assisting St. Peter at the Pearly Gates. In addition to Rex, Karen is survived by her daughter, Kelly Epps, sons James Douglas, and Jason Douglas, grandsons Anthony Epps, DJ Epps, Sam Ryan Douglas, her granddaughter Grace Rose Douglas, her sister Kathy, and her wonderful mother-in-law, Arlene Bentley. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 22nd at 1:00 p.m. at the Rinn United Methodist Church where she was a faithful member for over 15 years. The church address is 3783 Bella Rosa Parkway in Frederick and the Reverend Robin Riley will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Colorado therapeutic riding center in Longmont, CO.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 22, 2020