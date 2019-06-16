|
|
Karl Robert Heil, 72, a longtime resident of Boulder County, died on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family. Karl was born on October 17, 1946 in Sugar City Colorado to Johannes and Rebecca Heil. He had 3 siblings; Harry Heil, Helen Jones, and Johnny Heil. He married Carolyn Darland in 1966 and later Rochelle Haugen in 2001. Karl owned and operated his own HVAC company until he retired. He was a master wood crafter and scroller and loved spending time napping in the sun. He is predeceased by his parents, his brother Johnny and his first wife. He is survived by his 2nd wife, 2 daughters; Rebecca Aker and Katrina Lamb-Moreno, 4 step children, 19 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by his large and loving family. A celebration of life gathering will be held Saturday June 22, 2019 at Collyer Park 619 Collyer Ave, Longmont, Colorado on the North side from 1pm until 3pm. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on June 16, 2019