Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2313
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Collyer Park
619 Collyer Ave
Longmont, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karl Heil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karl Robert Heil


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Karl Robert Heil Obituary
Karl Robert Heil, 72, a longtime resident of Boulder County, died on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family. Karl was born on October 17, 1946 in Sugar City Colorado to Johannes and Rebecca Heil. He had 3 siblings; Harry Heil, Helen Jones, and Johnny Heil. He married Carolyn Darland in 1966 and later Rochelle Haugen in 2001. Karl owned and operated his own HVAC company until he retired. He was a master wood crafter and scroller and loved spending time napping in the sun. He is predeceased by his parents, his brother Johnny and his first wife. He is survived by his 2nd wife, 2 daughters; Rebecca Aker and Katrina Lamb-Moreno, 4 step children, 19 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by his large and loving family. A celebration of life gathering will be held Saturday June 22, 2019 at Collyer Park 619 Collyer Ave, Longmont, Colorado on the North side from 1pm until 3pm. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now