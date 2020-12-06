Kathleen Teresa Clifford, 74, passed away peacefully in her Denver home, of natural causes, on November 27, 2020. Survived by her sisters Joan Maddock (d. John Maddock) Mashpee, MA, Eileen Cavanaugh (Dr. Kenneth Cavanaugh) Longmont, CO and brother Dr. Brendan Clifford (Dr. Royce Clifford) Encinitas, CA. Born and raised in New York City to Irish immigrant parents, the late Michael and Kathleen (McGinn) Clifford. Kathy was proud of her New York roots. She was a true city girl. A graduate of the Katharine Gibbs School in New York and the Hunter College of New York, Kathy earned her law degree from the University of San Francisco Law School. Before her move to Denver, Kathy worked in the Research Development Division of the Sylvania Electric Company in New York. In Denver, until her retirement, Kathleen was a respected Attorney and Counselor of the United States Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit. Kathy was a loving and proud Aunt to her 16 nieces and nephews, always remembering their birthdays, graduations and all the other important events in their lives. She will be dearly missed by all. Kathy had a great devotion to her Catholic Faith, her Rosary and her God. Her lifelong interest and patronage of the arts were well known to her family and friends. Recitation of the Rosary was held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Howe Mortuary in Longmont. On Friday, December 4, 2020, a Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, in Longmont, by Fr. Daniel Ciucci, concelebrated by Msgr J. Anthony McDaid, and assisted by Deacon Mike Berens. Special readings were offered by Dr. Kemmery Hill. Interment was held at Longmont Mountain View Cemetery immediately following the service. Donations in memory of Kathleen Clifford may be made to Dr. Kemmery Hill, St. John the Baptist Catholic School, Longmont, CO. "All I ask of you is forever to remember me as loving you" Gregory Norbet, OSB

