Kathleen E. Crispe, 78, of Longmont passed away peacefully July 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born October 24, 1941 in Carr, CO to Charles Allen and June (Thomas) Bitters. Kathleen graduated from Carr High School. On June 4, 1959 she married Jim Crispe in Carr and they moved to Longmont in 1960. Kathleen was a long-time member of Rinn United Methodist Church. In her younger years she would sing in the choir and teach Sunday school classes. At the age of 12, Kathleen contracted polio. Her mom, June, grandparents Wilbur and Ruth Thomas, cared for her and got her care at the Shriners Hospitals for Children
. The illness claimed the use of both her legs for some time, but eventually she was able to gain use of her right leg and used a leg brace on her left and was able to walk with a cane. She told us that her Granddaddy (Wilbur) said "there is always someone out there dealing with something worse than you, and you just have to keep fighting". And fight she did! She and Jim raised 4 children from their home east of Longmont. Family was everything to Kathleen! She was very proud of and supported all of her kids and grandkids in any way that she could. From attending unending sporting events, to babysitting (the 4 legged furry ones too!), to just being a great listener and teacher. She attended a vocational school and after successfully graduating was able to secure several positions over the years from secretarial, to medical assembly line to support and raise her kids. Kathleen was amazing in everything she put her mind and hands to. She loved gardening and watching things grow. She had a vast knowledge of flowers, birds, etc. Her brother Ken shares these same interests and they would have some very long discussions around those subjects. They would always joke and say "it doesn't take much to entertain us, ha!" Mom always watched for the first oriole bird sighting in the spring and check her records on when they showed up last year...then she and Ken would have a good chat. She crotched and made some beautiful pieces, which we will cherish. She always had some new craft that she enjoyed. Making her own greeting cards and jewelry. And then she decided she wanted to learn how to paint. She took her first oil painting class Jan. 2002 at the City of Longmont Senior Center and proved to be a very talented artist. After the 5 month class ended, her instructor, Dot Pecina, asked if mom would like to take classes at her studio. She considered that to be a compliment as well as an opportunity to continue classes. This is from her hand-written painting journal: "Ken (mom's brother) gave me a photo of a Mexico sunset he had taken. I had done the sky, but could not get the water to work. I took a 4 month break...after my break I was ready to try again and it worked great! Dot said it is my best painting so far. Dot suggested I try to get it into the Longmont Artists Guild art Show at Strawberry Days at the Fairgrounds. I was notified they juried me in. I'm excited. I put $700 on it hoping it won't sell, but if it does, I'll paint Ken another one. Now I am excited and want to paint all the time. My goal now is get enough paintings (originals) done (4-6) and slides and photos of them made to get in the Muse Gallery in Longmont. I have 2 completed and 4 in progress." She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister-in-law, Rita Bitters and a grandson Austin Kimble. Kathleen is survived by her four children Jay Crispe (fiancé Patty Brink-Hagan) of Galeton, Debbie Kimble (Low) of Frederick, Lori Adler (Jeff) of Loveland and Eddie Crispe (Terri) of Longmont; brother Ken Bitters of Longmont, step-brother Randy Lehr of Texas; brother in-law Ron (Nancy) of Longmont, sister-in-law Barb Bear (Dave) of Lakewood; grandchildren Travis Crispe (Kyla), Amanda Norman (Josh), Cody Crispe (Jo), Wyatt Crispe, Cassidy Shackelford (Brady); great grandchildren Blakely, Trevor, Maely, Tripp, Stetson, Beaux, Jocelyn, Ainsley, Kru, Allee Jo, Carlee and Easton; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and dear friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to either Shriners Hospitals for Children
, National Down Syndrome Society or American SIDS Institute. Funeral service will be held 10:00am Monday, July 27th at Northern Colorado Cowboy Church in Lucerne, CO, graveside service to follow at Eaton Cemetery 501 S. Christensen Ave in Eaton, CO. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.