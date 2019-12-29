|
Kathryn "Joan" Denz-Ott passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the age of 90 in Aurora, Colorado. She was born on March 14, 1929 in Burlington, Iowa, a city she loved her entire life. Joan was the daughter of Rudolf Phillip Denz and Mary Ellen DeVilbiss. She was the beloved wife of the late Everett A. "Bud" Ott. A bright and quick mind from the beginning, Joan attended St. Paul's High School in Burlington and the Burlington College of Commerce. In 1968, she moved to Boulder, Colorado to be closer to her parents and family. She worked for the City of Boulder until her retirement. Joan had a deep love of music, crafting, cooking and shopping for antiques. She enjoyed playing the piano and dancing (she always said she "had the soul of a flapper"). Extremely active all of her life, she learned to snow ski when she was 39 years old. She is survived by her nieces Sue Pledger and Diane Holten, nephews Christopher Denz and Edward Folker, brother Rudolph Denz, five grandnieces and grandnephews, cousin Henry Luchner, and a number of other living relatives and close friends. Family and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass at the Sacred Heart of Mary Church, 6739 South Boulder Road in Boulder on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. There will be a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations be made to the City of St. Jude, 2048 W. Fairview Avenue, Montgomery, Alabama 36108.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Dec. 29, 2019