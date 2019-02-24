|
Kenneth Wayne Villyard, 83, of Longmont passed away February 19, 2019. He was born April 14, 1935 in Russellville, Arkansas. Ken was a US Navy veteran. He attended Tri State University in Angola, IN, earning a Bachelor Degree in electrical engineering. On June 26, 1955 Ken married Ava Belle Brewer, she preceded him in death in 2003. On September 10, 2004 he married Harolyn Gumeson. Ken was an aerospace engineer for Martin Company, Martin Marietta and Lockheed Martin. He was a devout believer in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. Ken enjoyed fishing, camping, and family Ken is survived by wife Harolyn, son Steven (Debra), daughter Kenta, five grandchildren Keira, Janessa, Brianna, Keely and Kameron and two great grandchildren Sailen and Kynji. He is also survived by step children Cassie Anderson (Steve) and Kendra Reitz (Kurt) and their families. Memorial services will be held 2:00 pm Wednesday February 27, 2019 at the Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 24, 2019