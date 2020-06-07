Kurt Lifner
Kurt G. Lifner of Berthoud Colorado passed away on May 17,2020 after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife Joan (Oyler)Lifner. Kurt was born February 18,1950 in Portland,Maine.He was the son of the late George E. Lifner and Ruth H. Lifner. Kurt grew up in Concord, Mass. and graduated from Concord Carlisle High School class of 1968. He then went on to East Coast Aero Tech in Bedford,Mass. where he got his license in Airplane and Helicopter mechanics.Apon graduation he joined The United States Army and was a helicopter mechanic in Vietnam, After his tour from the Army he went to work for IBM, he worked his way up to be a top computer analyst and trouble shooter for 25 years until his retirement.Kurt had a special gift, he could fix or build anything from building houses or making beautiful furniture, he was also a skilled cartoonist.He and Joan loved to fish, they traveled quite often and had a love for the outdoors, He is survived by his son Erik R. Lifner of Longmont Colorado and is predeceased In death by his daughter Tracey M. Lifner and Jennifer Leigh Lifner. He is also survived by his brother Craig E. Lifner Sr. and his wife Kathy, He is also survived by his nephews, Craig E. Lifner Jr, and Brett T. Lifner. Funeral Services will be private

Published in Longmont Times-Call on Jun. 7, 2020.
