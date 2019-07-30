|
Larry H. Everett's soul took flight July 17, 2019 and returned to its home in the heavens. He was born May 27, 1936, to Anna Mae (Bottoms) and Bulah 'Daddy Buck' Everett in Louisville, Kentucky. Larry married Betty French, and started their family, consisting of four sons: Larry H. Jr., Todd, Michael, and Brian. In 1966, Larry joined IBM Corp., and he and Betty moved to Boulder. They moved to Longmont in 1970, which made them one of the first African American families to live in Longmont. No matter where he worked, Larry always made lasting friendships, because he was quick to share who he truly was. You could see that sparkle in his eyes when asked to share his philosophies and beliefs. Larry's first love was flying. Before obtaining his private pilot's license, Larry fulfilled that passion by building and flying remote-controlled airplanes. Larry and Larry Jr. would often spend weekends flying their planes at the Longmont Aircraft Modelers Association's flying field. In 1992, Larry married his long-time friend, Joan Strosin. They lived in Boulder with their dogs and cats until Larry's death. Larry was preceded in death by his oldest son, Larry Jr. He is survived by his wife, Joan Strosin; sons, Todd Everett of Surprize, AZ, Michael Everett (Christl) of Longmont, CO, and Brian Everett (Alanna) of Thornton, CO; first wife, Betty Everett of Longmont, CO; brothers and sisters; grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. Contributions can be made to TRU Hospice of Lafayette, CO 80026, or the , Denver, CO 80203. Memorial service will be held August 17 at 2 PM at Ahlberg Chapel, 326 Terry Street, Longmont, CO. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to read full obituary and to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on July 30, 2019