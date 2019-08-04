|
Larry R. Nuckols, of Berthoud, Colorado, passed away July 31, 2019. He was 60 years old. Larry was born in Greeley, Colorado to Roy and Arlene (Filler) Nuckols. He went to school at University High. Larry graduated from Missouri Tech. He married Sara (Clemens) Nuckols on September 7, 1985 in Weston, Missouri. He worked as a product and manufacturing manager for Storage Tech, Exabyte, Ecrix, Quantum, BDT and most recently, Spectra Logic. Larry enjoyed woodworking, trains, traveling, rocks and minerals, and repairing clocks. Larry was preceded in death by his parents. Larry is survived by his wife, Sara Nuckols of Berthoud, CO; kids, Ashley (Zach) Gettman of Berthoud, CO and Kyle Nuckols of Seward, Alaska; brother, Gary (Cassie and Alex) of Ft. Collins, CO; grandchildren, Avery, Sadie and Lilly Gettman and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. A Celebration of Life will be held 11am, Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Rocky Mountain Christian Church in Niwot, CO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the National or Parkinsons Association of the Rockies. Share condolences at howemortuary.com
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Aug. 4, 2019