Larry Dean Orrell passed away March 29, 2019 after a long battle with lung cancer. He was born May 5, 1942 to F.C. and Alice Orrell in Covington, OK. Larry attended Longmont High School, then joined the US Navy, and retired after 20 years. He and his wife moved to the Canon City area where they raised cows, chickens, and a donkey named Jasper. He loved going to auctions and finding a good deal. Large family gatherings were always important to him. Larry is survived by his wife, Pat; daughter, Wanda Svilar (Rod); brother Jerry Orrell (Linda); sisters, Lana Martin and Lorraine Carlson (John); and two grandchildren, Shane and Shelby Svilar. Graveside service with military honors will be held April 9th at 2pm at Mtn. View Cemetery, Longmont, CO. Donations may be made to the John Zey House, 2131 N. Tejon St., Colorado Springs, CO 80907.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 7, 2019