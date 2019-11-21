|
|
Larry Wayne Riley, 75, of Longmont passed away November 19, 2019 at Longmont United Hospital. He was born January 3, 1944 in Haxtun, Colorado to Lorin and Zola (Hinde) Riley. Larry graduated from Haxtun High School, home of the fighting bulldogs. He was an outstanding athlete, playing football, basketball, and baseball. After his first year of college Larry enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country. He was honorably discharged. On December 10, 1977 in Longmont he married Vida Tagtmeyer Mazel. Larry had a long career at IBM where he was a department technician with the copier/printer division. He was baptized at the Church of the Brethren in Haxtun.Larry was an avid CU Buff football fan, holding season tickets for 43 years. He enjoyed history, gardening, traveling, singing (for effect), going to Black Hawk, collecting pens and coins and teaching his grandchildren all about the Stock Market. He was a big John Wayne fan. He was preceded in death by his parents. Larry is survived by his wife Vida; three children Rod Mazel, Trudi Lopez and Toni Kooy; seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. A memorial gathering will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Messiah Lutheran Church from 1:00 to 3:00pm. At 2:00pm military honors will be rendered by the US Navy and American Legion Post 32. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Nov. 21, 2019