Laura Hagen Hoffman was born at Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, Colorado on March 27, 1987. She died April 23, 2020 of gastric cancer at home in Longmont, Colorado. She was 33 years old. Laura had a life-long passion for science and learning. She graduated from Poudre High School where she received her International Baccalaureate diploma in 2005 and where she rebuilt a Chevy Blazer as her senior project. While in school, Laura participated in 4-H, raising and showing champion poultry and steers. She graduated from Oregon State University in 2009 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, minor in Chemistry, and certification in Marine Biology from Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport. While in college she made many lifelong friends and developed a taste for craft beer. Following college, Laura moved to Salt Lake City where she worked at the University of Utah Health Science Center in the electron microscopy research department. In 2012 she decided to pursue long held desires to both teach and travel and was accepted into the teaching program at Immaculate Bilingual School in Hinojosa del Duque, Spain for one year. Upon returning to Colorado, she was Base Camp Director at Laurel Elementary School while working on her Masters in Education at Colorado State University. She was pursuing her Doctorate in Education from the University of Northern Colorado when she was diagnosed with cancer in January of 2018. Laura adored teaching and her students. She taught science at Thunder Valley K-8 in Frederick, CO before moving to Longmont High School to teach Biology and Chemistry this past school year. Her teaching schedule allowed her to continue to travel despite her illness. Laura had a boundless curiosity about the world. In the past few years she traveled to Japan, Columbia and Spain. While in Spain in 2017, she became engaged to Brett Littleton, her devoted fiancé. Shortly after her cancer diagnosis in 2018, she and Brett decided to seal their commitment by getting matching tattoos based on a photo of a favorite camping spot featuring a camp fire, her beloved Colorado mountains and starry night sky. In addition to her fiancé, Brett; Laura is survived by her father, David F. Hoffman; her mother, Mary Hagen Roberts; and step-father, John Roberts; brothers, Kevin H. Hoffman (Kelsea Loveless-Hoffman) and Thomas B. Robert;, nephews, Rhys and Leif Hoffman; and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. She was especially fond of her Hagen Girl-Cousin posse. At her request, her body was donated to science. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to adoptaclassroom.org In Loving Memory of Laura Hoffman's Class which can be found under the Longmont High School page. A memorial gathering will be held in the future with a date to be determined.

