LaVerna E. Pickett
1929 - 2020
Long time Longmont resident LaVerna E. Pickett died on September 8, 2020 in Fort Collins, CO. She was born on April 9, 1929 in Columbus, NE to Peter and Anna (Sommerfeld) Bitter. She spent her early years in Shelby, NE where her dad owned and operated Bitter Motors. The family moved to Longmont, CO in 1944. She graduated from Longmont High School in 1946. She married Wayne Pickett in Longmont on September 7, 1947. He preceded her in death in 1970. LaVerna enjoyed bowling, making ceramics and crocheting. She also loved watching her Colorado Rockies and Denver Broncos. She worked at F.W. Woolworth's, Longmont Memorials and spent most of her working years with Staodynamics. LaVerna was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, her sister Leona Stage and her brother Erwin Bitter. LaVerna is survived by her sons Gary and his wife Lee of Longmont and Jim of Fort Collins; granddaughter Michelle (Dean) Gomez and grandson Michael Pickett both of Longmont, great grandsons Grayson and Kendrick Gomez, her sister Mildred Hamby of Haubstadt, IN and numerous nieces and nephews. At her request there will be no public funeral service. Burial will be in Hygiene Cemetery. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.

Published in Longmont Times-Call on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2313
