LaVerne Irene Hammer of Longmont, Colorado passed away May 14, 2020 at age 86. LaVerne was born October 18, 1933 in Longmont to Harold O. and Pearl L. (Bradley) Stockton. She grew up in Boulder and also spent much time at her grandparents' home in Hygiene, Colorado. She graduated from Boulder High School in 1951 and married Merle Hammer of Boulder the same year. The couple lived in Boulder and Loveland prior to settling in Longmont in the early 1960s. LaVerne was a homemaker and was known for her kindness, generosity, and upbeat positive attitude. She was a talented artist and enjoyed painting mountain landscapes and still life scenes. She was also a skilled tennis player in her youth and liked to stay active. Those around LaVerne loved her not only for her kind spirit but also for her gardening and baking skills. For many years, she kept friends and neighbors supplied with homegrown vegetables in the summer and delicious baked goods in the winter. Among her favorite pastimes were reading, word games, and music. Even as her memory declined later in life, she remembered all the lyrics to her favorite songs and happily joined in singalongs. LaVerne was preceded in death by her husband Merle, her daughter Linda S. White, and son-in-law Eugene D. White, Jr. She is survived by her son Gary Hammer (Harry Schoenbrun); sisters-in-law Lorine Rohr and Darlene Gray, and many other loving friends and relatives. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Brookdale Senior Living in Longmont and Canyon Homecare & Hospice for their care and compassion, particularly in the final days of LaVerne's life. Private interment will take place at Hygiene Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 limitations, a memorial service will be planned for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on May 24, 2020.