LaVon Frances Brown was born September 27, 1925 in Longmont, Colorado to Simon and Ethel Brown, joining her sister Margaret. She attended St. John's School and Longmont High School, graduating in 1943. She attended Bonnie's Beauty School and became a hairdresser. While in high school she met Alexander Zlaten at a jitney dance. She was only 16, but said she was 18 in order to dance with the college boys. Al and LaVon became engaged before Al left for the service. He was stationed in Europe during WWII and became a POW until the end of the war. When he returned, they were married on July 5, 1945 and had celebrated their 65th anniversary before his death in 2010. Al and LaVon were blessed with four children; Jim, Dennis, Doug and Vivian. Her "Silly Grandma" title is a perfect description of her relationship with her 10 grandchildren. Their memories include water fights (Don't get her hair wet!) and Chubby Bunny. LaVon's greatest joy was her relationship with Jesus, spending many hours praying and rejoicing in His presence. She was thankful that she was able to share that joy with her family. LaVon was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Al, and a daughter-in-law, Sherri. Left to celebrate her graduation to Heaven are her sister, Sister Margaret, her children Jim and Donna of Tennessee, Dennis and Leana, Doug and Patti, and Vivian and Paul Hill, all of Longmont. Her 10 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great- grandchildren also survive her. A memorial service will be held at New Creation Church on Friday, April 12 at 10:00 a.m. Gifts in her memory may be made to New Creation Church. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 11, 2019