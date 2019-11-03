|
Larry was born to Anita and Lawrence Martin in Altadena, California. He lived his formative years in Southern California and met his bride, Phyllis Mehrwein in Tehachapi, California. He then went on to attend under grad at U Cal., Santa Barbara, dental school at USC and orthodontic school at U Cal., San Francisco. He also served as an Officer in the United States Army. He settled his family in Longmont, Colorado in 1971, where he began his orthodontic practice, raised a family and was a part of building a community. He backed local sports teams like the Denver Broncos and most of all the Colorado Buffaloes football program where he got season tickets for his family and had them to the day he passed. He took his dedication to the local community so seriously that he would actually root for CU over USC, his alma-mater. Some of his favorite hobbies included wood working in his shop, fly fishing at Walden Hollow, his ponds in the backyard and feeding the fish that lived in those ponds. Larry was always a person of character. Do the right thing even if nobody is looking. He passed that along. He had a house where the doors were never locked. Friends would just walk right in like they lived there and he would be the first to welcome them. Larry was preceded in death by his father and is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Phyllis, his mother Anita Martin, his three boys Steven, his wife Stephanie, David, his wife Aimee and Garrett and his wife Angie. His brother Greg, his wife Jan and two loving nieces, Shanna, Jenny and their families. Five adoring grandchildren, Duncan, Darby, Adalyn, Brooklyn and Maddox. His brother-in-law Jim, his wife Sue and their children Laurie and Diana who all had tremendous love for Larry. There will be a Celebration of Life held for Larry in the late spring to early summer at the Rooftop Terrace at Folsom Field. When a date is established a notification will be made. In lieu of flowers and consideration given to Lawrence's lifetime of treating children, a donation to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital in his name would be preferred.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Nov. 3, 2019