|
|
(Clifford) Lee Carpenter, 84, of Firestone, CO passed away peacefully Saturday October 26, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Louisville, surrounded by his family. Lee had been in failing health for the last couple of years. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm Monday Nov 4, at the Heart of Longmont Methodist Church 350 11thAve, Longmont, with a fellowship at the church immediately following the service. In Lieu of flowers gifts of sympathy may be made in Lee's memory to the COPD Foundation or St. Jude's Hospital for Children.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Nov. 3, 2019