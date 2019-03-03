Home

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
LifeBridge Church
Longmont , CO
Lee Scott Obituary
Lee's parents were Lee Burton Scott and Helen Scott. He has a brother, Dwight (Jeannette) Scott and a sister, Penny (Leland) Linder. He is survived by his wife Kristine, three children: Trevor, Devin (Marinda), and Colleen, and two grandchildren: Bryon and Chloe. Lee was a police officer for the U of C and Longmont from 1970 until 2002. He was also a volunteer firefighter for Berthoud Fire from 1986 until 2005. He completed his career as Fire Investigator for Berthoud Fire, Mountain View Fire. MAFIT, and several insurance agencies until 2017. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Mar. 23, 2019, at LifeBridge Church in Longmont with reception at Berthoud Community Center in Berthoud. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Caretakers of Tradition, Cancer, Parkinson's, or .
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 3, 2019
