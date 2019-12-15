|
Born & raised in NE to Curtis and Mae Horton, Lenna & her high school sweetheart, Ralph Thompson, moved to Boulder CO in 1952. They raised 6 girls & a son, instilling in each an appreciation of nature, travel, life skills, strength & love. Mom never met a stranger! She cherished her friends & family with all her heart! Survived by her brothers Ray and Ervin Horton, many nieces & nephews, her 7 children, Beverley, Rae, Patty, Carol, Rhonda, Connie & Eric, 16 grandchildren, & 19 great-grandchildren. What a Blessing she was to her family & friends! Memorial gifts to Hope West Hospice in Grand Junction, CO genuinely appreciated.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Dec. 15, 2019