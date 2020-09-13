Leo Simon, 76, of Longmont died at home peacefully on Sep 8, 2020, after 30 years of living with Multiple Sclerosis. Leo was born on July 22, 1944, in Sterling, CO to Leo and Imogene (Turechek) Simon. He grew up in Sterling, Durango, and Greeley. A 1962 graduate of Greeley Central High School, Leo studied music at the University of Colorado before breaking his wrist. After recovering, he earned his social science degree and teaching certificate at the University of Northern Colorado. Married 1969 to 1981, Leo and Gloria Kathleen (Knox) Simon moved to Longmont to begin his career in real estate. In a career touching three decades but cut short by disability, Leo created The Hearth Company real estate firm, co-developed the Stoney Ridge subdivision, and operated a mortgage brokerage. He greatly enjoyed music, sports, theater, history, and politics, but his greatest passion was being a devoted and loving father, with his children at the center of his life. Leo made lifelong friendships through the Diamond Heart Ridhwan group in Boulder. During his later years, Leo relished the role of "Grandpa," attending many concerts, dance recitals, and sporting events for his grandchildren. Leo is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by son, Luke & Melody Simon (Longmont) and their children Noah, Carson, Mackenzie, and Owen Simon; also survived by daughter, Kelly Simon (Easthampton, MA) and her daughter Ashley May DeCoteau. Further survived by his sister, Elaine & Dean Biever, his nephew Terry & Allison Biever, his niece Lauri & Ryan Reese, and his grand-nieces and nephew. Services to follow. Please email remembrances & condolences to the family at SimonFamilyMemorial@gmail.com or mail c/o Ahlberg Funeral Chapel.

